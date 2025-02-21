Giddey accumulated 27 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Giddey posted season-high marks in points and rebounds this season, and he finished quite close to establishing career-best numbers in both categories. Giddey has embraced a bigger role on offense following the departure of Zach LaVine, who was traded to the Kings before the deadline, and he's scored at least 17 points in five of his seven outings this month. He's averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in seven February contests.