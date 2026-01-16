This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Available Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Phillips (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Nets.
Phillips will return from a two-game absence due to a right wrist sprain. Over five appearances this month, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per contest.