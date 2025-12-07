site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Headed to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Phillips will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Phillips started the past two games for the Bulls, but he'll come off the bench Sunday with Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White active. Phillips is averaging 2.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting this season.
