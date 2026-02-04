This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Iffy for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Philips (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.
Phillips missed Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to a sprained right wrist, and his availability is in doubt for Thursday's game as well. The forward is averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds across 9.5 minutes per game this season.