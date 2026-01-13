site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Questionable for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Phillips (wrist) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Phillips was previously labeled as probable. He's a very minor part of the rotation, so this news will not have a big fantasy impact on Tuesday's slate.
