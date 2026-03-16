Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olbrich (calf) is probable for Monday's game against Memphis.
Olbrich is typically an emergency depth option for the Bulls with an average of 5.6 minutes over his last five appearances. Despite all of Chicago's injuries, Olbrich isn't guaranteed playing time Monday, even if he gets the green light.
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