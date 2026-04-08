site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-lachlan-olbrich-probable-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Probable for Thursday
•
1 min read
Olbrich (foot) is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Olbrich intends to play through soreness in both feet for the front end of this back-to-back set. He's averaging 12.6 minutes across his last eight appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories