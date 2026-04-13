Miller accumulated 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to the Mavericks.

Following his trade from Minnesota, Miller's NBA career seemingly took off. He made a total of 27 appearances for the rebuilding Bulls, posting averages of 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per contest. He may have earned himself a spot in the rotation for Opening Night in 2026-27 depending on what the Bulls do this offseason.