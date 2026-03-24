Miller registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 132-124 win over the Rockets.

Miller continues to turn heads, despite the fact that his playing time has subsided in recent games. He has now scored double digits in seven straight games, putting up top 100 value during that time. With averages of 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers, he should at least be on the radar in standard leagues, although his overall upside is somewhat limited.