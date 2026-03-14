Miller finished Friday's 119-108 loss to the Clippers with 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Miller logged at least 30 minutes for the third straight game, continuing to put himself firmly on the standard league radar. The forward has averaged 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in those three games, making him a top-80 player during that span. While there are no guarantees when it comes to playing time in Chicago, Miller is certainly worth taking a short-term flier on just in case he earns himself a permanent role.