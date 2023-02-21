Ball (knee) is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Unfortunately, the writing has been on the wall for several months, as all indications are that Ball continues to battle pain and discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. The guard underwent two procedures on the knee in 2022, the first of which ended his 2021-22 campaign after just 35 appearances. Entering this season, there was some hope that Ball would be able to rehab and return at some point, but now it looks as though the team will close the book on that possibility coming out of the All-Star break. Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is only 25 years old, but given the developments of the last calendar year, it's now fair to question whether he'll ever be able to recapture his status as one of the league's most promising, two-way guards. Prior to being shut down in 2021-22, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting a career-best 42.3 percent from three (3.1 3PM/G).