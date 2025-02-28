Vucevic (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Vucevic is set to miss a third straight game due to a right calf strain. He's been listed as doubtful for the Bulls' last two games, and it's unclear whether he's progressed enough in his recovery to have a better chance at returning Sunday against the Pacers. The good news for Chicago is that Jalen Smith has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will return Friday. Smith and Zach Collins should see plenty of playing time at the five due to Vucevic's absence.