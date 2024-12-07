Vucevic (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Vucevic is nursing a lower back issue, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing Sunday. Since and including Nov. 1, Vucevic has averaged 21.6 points on 61.2 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 31.4 minutes per contest.