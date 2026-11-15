Powell finished with 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 30 minutes in Saturday's 117-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Powell followed Friday's 33-point performance against Atlanta with another productive outing, giving him 56 points across two games since returning from a two-game absence due to a back injury. His scoring has been particularly important for a Chicago team that entered Saturday with just two wins in 11 games. The veteran's ability to generate offense remains one of his strongest fantasy attributes, and his return to a substantial workload is encouraging after the recent injury issues. Having scored at least 20 points in five of his 10 appearances this season, Powell should remain a key offensive weapon for the Bulls as long as he stays healthy.