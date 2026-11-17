Powell tallied 27 points (10-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to Cleveland.

Powell led Chicago in scoring for the third straight game despite exiting briefly with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He checked back in with 8:44 remaining in the fourth quarter and nearly brought the Bulls all the way back from a 17-point second-half deficit. He was unable to find the range from downtown, however, and left points at the free throw line. Over his last three outings, Powell is averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 triples in 31.3 minutes a night.