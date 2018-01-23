Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores team-high 22 points Monday

Lopez scored 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 132-128 double overtime loss to New Orleans.

Monday's team-high 22 points caps off a six game run in which Lopez is averaging 16.6 points. In addition, the center has been rather efficient, shooting 67.1 percent on 11.6 shots per game during this same span. As a result, Lopez has pushed his scoring average to a career-high 13.1 points through 47 games. Beyond the scoring, Lopez has not compiled much in the way of rebounds, averaging 4.9 boards this year compared to last year's 6.4 rebounds. This is a surprising stat because Lopez, who ranks fifth on the team in rebounding, trails fourth-place rebounder, guard Denzel Valentine, who averages 5.3 rebounds per game.