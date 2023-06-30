Reddish wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Reddish, who would have commanded a $7.4 million qualifying offer, is now an unrestricted free agent and will be free to join any team this summer. The former lottery pick was traded by the Knicks to Portland in a multi-team deal ahead of the deadline last year and averaged 11.0 points on 44.3 percent shooting over 20 games with the Trail Blazers. Reddish is extremely talented, especially offensively, but he's struggled to be a consistent producer in the NBA.