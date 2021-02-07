Drummond chipped in with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Bucks.

Drummond paced the Cavaliers in points, rebounds and steals, so this was clearly a strong performance for the versatile big man. Drummond has scored at least 23 points in four of his last seven appearances, and he can also be relied upon for strong defensive and rebounding numbers almost on a nightly basis. Considering that floor, it's easy to see Drummond continues to be one of the league's elite big men across most fantasy formats.