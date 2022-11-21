LeVert (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta.
LeVert exited Sunday's win over Miami due to swelling in his left ankle, but he downplayed the severity of the issue afterward. However, he'll be forced to miss at least one game after being diagnosed with a sprain. Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman should see increased playing time in LeVert's absence.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Downplays ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Silent in bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Removed from starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Minimal impact against Milwaukee•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Produces well-rounded line in loss•