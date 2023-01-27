LeVert will start Thursday against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.comreports.
LeVert will make his 24th start of the season Thursday with Donovan Mitchell (groin) unavailable. The guard is averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a starter this season.
