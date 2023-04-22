Osman (ankle) is good to go for Friday's Game 3 against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Osman is set to provide depth at power forward when called on. He has averaged 7.0 points and 3.5 reboundes across 21.0 minutes in the first two games of the series.
