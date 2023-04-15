Osman will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Knicks.

Osman started the Cavaliers' final two regular season contests with most of the team's starters sitting out for rest reasons. However, with the team at full health, he will retake his bench role. Though Osman has shown the ability to be a solid fantasy contributor when his shot is falling, it's unclear if he will garner a large enough workload to be in fantasy considerations.