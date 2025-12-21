site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Expected to play
RotoWire Staff
Porter (illness) is probable to play Monday against Charlotte.
Porter is expected to return after missing Friday's game against the Bulls. The guard is averaging 11.0 minutes over his last three appearances.
