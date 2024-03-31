Porter (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
As expected, Porter has been downgraded from doubtful to out. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Utah, but his availability shouldn't impact fantasy hoops.
