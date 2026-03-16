Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Remaining out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Porter will miss a second straight game due to a left groin strain. In his absence, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder could see a slight uptick in minutes. Porter's next chance to play will come Thursday against Chicago.
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