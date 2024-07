Porter logged 15 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block across 21 minutes of Sunday's 112-81 win over Milwaukee in Summer League.

Porter paced Cleveland in assists and trailed only Emoni Bates in points. Porter is entering his second NBA season, and figures to play a semi-regular role off the bench for the Cavs after averaging 5.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 12.7 minutes in 51 games as a rookie.