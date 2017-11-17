Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Listed as out Friday

The Cavaliers are listing Rose (ankle) as out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

This will be the fifth straight absence for Rose, and given there's been no report of the point guard returning to practice, it doesn't seem like he's nearing a return to the floor. Iman Shumpert will start at point guard once again in Rose's absence, but LeBron James is expected to continue handling majority of the floor-leading duties.