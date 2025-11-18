Mitchell piled up 37 points (14-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Bucks.

This was Mitchell's third straight 30-plus point performance, and it was nice to see him get things back on track from three-point range after going 9-for-38 from distance in his previous three outings. It's early, but Mitchell is currently hitting career highs in points (30.9), field-goal percentage (50.9) and free-throw attempts (7.5).