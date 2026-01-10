Mobley registered 24 points (11-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during the Cavaliers' 146-134 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Mobley was unable to connect on any of his attempts from deep, but he was efficient inside the arc and finished Saturday's win as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (28 points), with the former scoring 16 of his points in the second half. Mobley has connected on 50 percent or more of his field goals in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over 32.4 minutes per game.