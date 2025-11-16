Mobley posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 win over the Grizzlies.

After scoring just seven points and shooting 2-for-7 from the field in Thursday's loss to Toronto, Mobley bounced back against Memphis. The star big man finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer, knocking down three triples for the second time in his last three appearances. The 24-year-old also grabbed a game- and season-high 13 rebounds en route to his fifth double-double in 13 regular-season games. Additionally, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's four blocks were a season high, marking his first game with multiple swats since Nov. 5.