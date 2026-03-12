Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Magic.
Although Mobley's counting stats were terrific, he had a nightmare showing at the free-throw line. That's been a common theme this season, as he's shooting 62.3 percent from the line on 4.5 attempts per game on average.
