Mobley posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime loss to Miami.

Mobley, like all other Cavaliers on the floor, appeared to be lost on Miami's alley-oop inbound pass to Andrew Wiggins with 0.4 seconds left that ended the game, but still had a productive day overall. Mobley logged his fourth double-double of the season and has blocked a shot in every game so far, but his free-throw percentage has been tanking recently, as he is averaging 53.8 percent from the charity stripe in his last five games.