Mobley produced 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over the Pacers.

Mobley reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in 10 appearances during November. He's doing more than just scoring, though, and the big man also tied his season-high mark in blocks with four this Friday. Through 10 games in November, Mobley continues to establish himself as a productive presence for the Cavaliers with averages of 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.