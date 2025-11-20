Mobley totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-10 FT) and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Rockets.

Mobley had a poor shooting night from the free-throw line, missed all three of his three-point attempts and did not record a steal or block for the first time this season. Through 15 games, Mobley is averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.6 threes, so he will look to get right Friday against the Pacers.