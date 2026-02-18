Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said Wednesday that Mobley (calf) is on track to play Thursday against the Nets, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mobley has missed the Cavaliers' last seven games after he strained his left calf in the team's Jan. 26 win over the Magic. However, he received a positive update prior to the All-Star break, and he continues to trend in the right direction. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles this.
