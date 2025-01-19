Mobley (calf) will not play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Mobley will be sidelined for just the third time this season. Fedor reports that the Cavaliers are just being cautious and that the franchise was looking to get him a maintenance day before the All-Star break. With Mobley sidelined, Fedor notes that the Cavaliers could move Caris LeVert into the starting lineup.