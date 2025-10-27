Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Posts massive line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley supplied 23 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 victory over the Bucks.
This was arguably the best game of the young season for Mobley, as he led the team in scoring to help the Cavaliers improve to 2-1 on the season against a previously undefeated Milwaukee squad. Through the opening three games, Mobley has been terrific with averages of 19.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks.
