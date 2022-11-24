Mobley closed Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Trail Blazers with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 35 minutes.

Mobley recorded a double-double for the third time in his last four games and the fifth time this year. Over his last nine contests, he's produced 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while making 59.1 percent of his shot attempts. The 21-year-old is putting together a strong sophomore campaign and appears to have taken another step forward in production over the last couple of weeks.