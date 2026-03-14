Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Scores 29 points with seven boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley produced 29 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 138-105 win over the Mavericks.
Mobley tied his season-high in points, and he got whatever he wanted throughout the game. The 24-year-old big man is flirting with top-40 value on the season behind averages of 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.9 blocks per game.
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