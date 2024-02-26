Mobley finished Sunday's 114-105 victory over the Wizards with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

This was Mobley's second game of the season with at least five blocks, as he had a career-high seven blocks against the Hawks on Nov. 28. He's on pace to end February on a high note, averaging 16.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks over his last 10 games.