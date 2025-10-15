Mobley finished with eight points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

Despite the modest offensive production, there were a lot of positives when it came to Mobley's performance, the first of which was the fact that he played 33 minutes in what was a meaningless game. The defensive contributions are always going to be there, while his assist numbers are certainly an interesting wrinkle. Coming of what could be considered a breakout season, Mobley is someone managers will have to target in the second round of just about every draft.