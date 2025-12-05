Mobley has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.

Mobley presumably woke up under the weather and is now in danger of missing Friday's game after not being listed on the initial injury report. Jarrett Allen (finger) and Larry Nance (calf) have already been ruled out, so if Mobley joins them on the sidelines, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Thomas Bryant, Dean Wade and Jaylon Tyson would be candidates for increased roles in the frontcourt. Mobley was not present at Cleveland's morning shootaround, per Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.