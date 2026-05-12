Mobley closed with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 112-103 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year was dominant on the defensive end Monday, supplying a game- and series-best five swats while matching the game high in steals. Mobley also tied the game-high mark in rebounds and ended as Cleveland's third-leading scorer in an extremely well-rounded performance. The big man has tallied multiple blocks in all four games of this series and will look to continue that trend in Wednesday's Game 5 in Detroit.