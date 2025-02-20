Okoro (shoulder) is available in Thursday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Following a 14-game absence with a shoulder injury, Okoro is ready to return to Cavaliers' lineup Thursday. The veteran swingman could be facing a minutes restriction against Brooklyn, so fantasy managers' expectations should be tempered initially. Okoro's return could eat into the playing time of Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter on the wing.
