Allen produced 14 points (4-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and five steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 118-117 victory over the Hornets.

Allen was a pest on the defensive end, tallying a season-high five steals. Better known for his shot-blocking, Allen surprised many with his efforts, especially given he had recorded no more than three steals in any one game thus far this season. The Cavaliers have now won 13 consecutive games, with Allen continuing to be a key figure up front.