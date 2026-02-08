Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Big double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen racked up 29 points (11-12 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Saturday's 132-126 victory over the Kings.
Allen is reaping huge dividends during Evan Mobley's (calf) extended absence, and his sold efforts have resulted in an impressive string of wins. Allen recorded his third consecutive double-double during the win, and that streak corresponds with his averages since Mobley's injury. Over the last five games, he's averaged 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 28 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks.
