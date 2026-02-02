Allen recorded 40 points (16-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Allen got off to a fast start Sunday, logging 25 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. His dominance continued into the second half, ultimately culminating in a career-high 40 points. In addition to his scoring, Allen posted season highs in rebounds and blocks while matching his season high in assists. The 27-year-old big man had been putting up modest numbers before Sunday's outburst, averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes per game over his previous four outings. He had, however, scored in double figures in each of the last two games, seeing an expanded role with Evan Mobley (calf) sidelined. With Mobley still out, Allen figures to retain an elevated level of usage in the near term.