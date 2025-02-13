Allen logged 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 3Pt), 10 boards, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-108 win over the Raptors.

Allen put together a solid outing Wednesday, recording his fifth straight game with double-digit rebounds and his fourth double-double during that stretch. He also did it with enviable efficiency, missing just one shot on the night. He'll take on the Nets on Thursday, against whom he's averaging just 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 blocks per game.