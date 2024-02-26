Allen finished Sunday's 114-105 victory over Washington with 22 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes.

Allen had one of his busiest games of the season from an offensive perspective, as his 18 field-goal attempts were close to tying his season-high mark, but he didn't forget about his contributions on the other end of the court. This was Allen's seventh double-double across 11 February appearances, and the big man is averaging 18.3 points with 10.6 boards per contest in that stretch.