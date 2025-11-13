Allen generated 30 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes of Wednesday's 130-116 win over Miami.

With Darius Garland (toe), Donovan Mitchell (rest) and Evan Mobley (rest) sidelined for Wednesday's contest, Allen was left as the Cavaliers' top option. He delivered a season-high and team-leading 30 points, while notching his fourth double-double of the campaign. However, the 27-year-old center failed to log a steal or a block for the first time this year. Through 10 games this season, Allen is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks across 26.3 minutes.